Javed Akhtar Confirms Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's February Wedding; Details Inside

After several weeks of speculation on Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s wedding, the groom-to-be’s father, lyricist and writer Javed Akhtar seem to have confirmed it finally. According to a report in Bombay Times, he confirmed the news that Farhan and Shibani will have a court marriage on February 21, followed by an intimate ceremony which will be attended by their close friends and family at their Khandala home.

“Yes, the wedding is taking place. Rest, shaadi ki jo taiyyariyan hain that is being taken care of by the wedding planners," the publication quoted the veteran filmmaker as saying.

He added, “Taking the situation into consideration it is obvious that we cannot host anything on a large scale. So, we are only calling a few people. It will be a very simple affair. Khair abhi tak toh invitations bhi nahi bheje gaye hai."

Akhtar also left a sweet message for his daughter-in-law. “She is a very nice girl. All of us like her very much. The most important thing is that Farhan and she get along very well, which is great."

Earlier, a source quoted by BollywoodLife had said that they will have a grand wedding in April after the February court marriage. “Farhan and Shibani have now decided to do a grand wedding in April after their court marriage in February. The couple had earlier decided on an intimate wedding due to pandemics and rise in Covid 19 and Omicron threat. But now the things are getting under control the couple has now thought to do it in a grand way by following all the protocols. The couple has chosen to wear Sabyasachi and their wedding outfits are being made and they all want to keep it extremely intimate," the source had told the publication.

Seems like Farhan Akhtar and VJ Shibani Dandekar will be among one of the first Bollywood couples to get married this year.

