Javed Akhtar Denies Writing Songs for PM Modi Biopic, Says 'Shocked to Find My Name on the Poster'
Javed Akhtar has been credited as one of the lyricists for the Narendra Modi biopic, the trailer of which was released recently.
The trailer of the Narendra Modi biopic was released on Thursday, tracing the journey from his childhood to adolescence to becoming the prime minister of the country. At the end of the trailer, the video credits the artistes who have contributed to the film.
Among the artistes mentioned, the lyrics category features Javed Akhtar's name, alongwith Prasoon Joshi, Sameer and others. However, in his latest tweet, the veteran lyricist denied writing songs for the film. He took to Twitter and wrote, "Am shocked to find my name on the poster of this film. Have not written any songs for it." He also shared a picture of the credits alongside the tweet.
With Vivek Anand Oberoi in the titular role, the trailer of the film seems to have captured all the major events of PM's life. It also goes on to explore his tenure as the chief minister of Gujarat.
Oberoi talked to media about his role at an event on Monday. He said, "I consider Modiji as an inspiration. Modiji is one of those personalities... if he decides something, if he is clear with his vision, he doesn't fear to achieve his goal. It is very inspirational."
Vivek has undergone a massive transformation to look like the PM, and the trailer, which was released a day before Holi, immediately sparked a meme fest online.
Am shocked to find my name on the poster of this film. Have not written any songs for it ! pic.twitter.com/tIeg2vMpVG— Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) March 22, 2019
