Javed Akhtar Opens Up About Shabana Azmi’s Accident

Noted actress Shabana Azmi met with a road accident involving her car and a truck, near Khalapur toll-plaza on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway earlier this year. Her husband and screenwriter Javed Akhtar was travelling along with her in a different car.

Now, the 75-year-old lyrist has finally opened up on his wife’s accident and what he went through during that time.

In an interview with Film Companion, Akhtar shared the first thought that hit his mind after the incident, “Is she [Shabana] alive?”

He then went on to narrate his ordeal and said, “Who could think we would have such a calamity. The accident that Shabana went through was really deadly. We were in the other car, she was sleeping in the car behind us and when this accident occurred and we went back, the first thought was ‘Is she alive?’ Because the whole car was crushed, had become a heap of junk.”



“Somehow we took her out, she was unconscious with blood all over her face and it was only from the nose. There were no wounds but the whole body has taken such a whiplash, that it will take a little time to be totally normal,” he added.

Shabana, who was also was also present in the interview, shared her part of the story. The actress said that she doesn’t have any idea as she fainted right there. She added that after regaining her consciousness, she found herself in a hospital.

Post-recovery, She had penned a thank you note for all the warm wishes and prayers. "Thank you all for your prayers and wishes for my recovery. I am back home now Thank you #Tina Ambani and Kokilaben Ambani hospital for the sterling care provided by the doctors team and the nursing staff. I am indebted and grateful," she posted.

Shabana will be next seen on Faraz Arif Ansari directorial Sheer Qorma. Divya Dutta and Swara Bhasker are also part of the project.

