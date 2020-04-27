MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
2-MIN READ

Javed Akhtar Opens Up About Shabana Azmi’s Accident

Javed Akhtar Opens Up About Shabana Azmi’s Accident

Javed Akhtar opened up about Shabana Azmi's car accident near Khalapur toll plaza on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway earlier this year.

Share this:

Noted actress Shabana Azmi met with a road accident involving her car and a truck, near Khalapur toll-plaza on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway earlier this year. Her husband and screenwriter Javed Akhtar was travelling along with her in a different car.

Now, the 75-year-old lyrist has finally opened up on his wife’s accident and what he went through during that time.

In an interview with Film Companion, Akhtar shared the first thought that hit his mind after the incident, “Is she [Shabana] alive?”

He then went on to narrate his ordeal and said, “Who could think we would have such a calamity. The accident that Shabana went through was really deadly. We were in the other car, she was sleeping in the car behind us and when this accident occurred and we went back, the first thought was ‘Is she alive?’ Because the whole car was crushed, had become a heap of junk.”

“Somehow we took her out, she was unconscious with blood all over her face and it was only from the nose. There were no wounds but the whole body has taken such a whiplash, that it will take a little time to be totally normal,” he added.

Shabana, who was also was also present in the interview, shared her part of the story. The actress said that she doesn’t have any idea as she fainted right there. She added that after regaining her consciousness, she found herself in a hospital.

Post-recovery, She had penned a thank you note for all the warm wishes and prayers. "Thank you all for your prayers and wishes for my recovery. I am back home now Thank you #Tina Ambani and Kokilaben Ambani hospital for the sterling care provided by the doctors team and the nursing staff. I am indebted and grateful," she posted.

Shabana will be next seen on Faraz Arif Ansari directorial Sheer Qorma. Divya Dutta and Swara Bhasker are also part of the project.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    21,132

    +955*  

  • Total Confirmed

    28,380

    +1,463*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    6,362

    +448*  

  • Total DEATHS

    886

    +60*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 27 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres