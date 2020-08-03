MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Javed Akhtar Posts Cryptic Tweet On Coronavirus, Fans Turn It Into A Memefest

Javed Akhtar

Javed Akhtar took to Twitter to write a cryptic message mentioning coronavirus which left fans confused. They soon turned it into a memefest.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: August 3, 2020, 6:19 PM IST
Veteran lyricist, poet and screenwriter Javed Akhtar left fans confused after he tweeted a cryptic message that mentioned coronavirus. Fans poured in their reactions to the tweet, while some saying that the epidemic has left a legendary screenwriter speechless.

Taking to Twitter, Akhtar had written, "#######@###@ #coronavirus."

Needless to say, Twitterati had a field day who posted funny reactions to the tweet. While some said that coronavirus itself had tweeted that, some even dragged in son Farhan Akhtar's film Rock On. Take a look below:

While it is not clear if Akhtar has really tweeted a code or just sent it by mistake, it is clear that Tweeple can make anything into a memefest.

