Javed Akhtar Posts Cryptic Tweet On Coronavirus, Fans Turn It Into A Memefest

Veteran lyricist, poet and screenwriter Javed Akhtar left fans confused after he tweeted a cryptic message that mentioned coronavirus. Fans poured in their reactions to the tweet, while some saying that the epidemic has left a legendary screenwriter speechless.
Taking to Twitter, Akhtar had written, "#######@###@ #coronavirus."
#######@###@ #coronavirus
— Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) August 3, 2020
Needless to say, Twitterati had a field day who posted funny reactions to the tweet. While some said that coronavirus itself had tweeted that, some even dragged in son Farhan Akhtar's film Rock On. Take a look below:
Aasma hai neela kyun, paani geela geela kyun, #######@###@ kyun coronavirus?
— Sagar (@sagarcasm) August 3, 2020
हा हा हा हा हा हा हा
देखो........ देखो .......
एक कोरोना ने आज यह ट्वीट किया....
इसके ट्वीट को हाथ मत लगाना.... रिट्वीट मत करना.....लाईक मत करना..... वर्ना कोरोना हो जाएगा....
— A J (@AJ19232337) August 3, 2020
One of the deleterious effects of this virus is that it has taken away words from a poet and lyricist!
— Curatorous (@Curatorous) August 3, 2020
Coding decoding by Javed Akhtar Sir
— अपरिचित मी (@aparichit_mi) August 3, 2020
जब कवि के शब्द कम पड़ें तो समझो स्थिति वाक़ई में बुरी है!
— Bhushit Joshipura (@jagachchhishya) August 3, 2020
Hello Farhan's kid, give that phone back to dada Jaan
— Piyu ⚕️ (@Piyu_Nair) August 3, 2020
Bolte kya the wo to vaise hi samjh nahi aata hai
Ab likhte kya ho wo bhi samjh nahi aa raha
— राष्ट्रभक्त since 1987 (@BhuwanWww) August 3, 2020
Seems like Corona virus ko Javed akhtar ho Gaya
— Mohil Malhotraमोहिल मल्होत्रा (@TheMohil8) August 3, 2020
Aap phir phone ke upar baith gye
— Archis️ (@ArchisG9987) August 3, 2020
— ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ (@theesmaarkhan) August 3, 2020
While it is not clear if Akhtar has really tweeted a code or just sent it by mistake, it is clear that Tweeple can make anything into a memefest.