Javed Akhtar Praises SS Rajamouli for RRR: 'You've Given Another Pair of Jai-Veeru to 21st Century'

It seems Telugu filmmaker SS Rajamouli is a big fan of screenwriter and lyricist Javed Akhtar. With immense success coming its way, Rajamouli’s latest film RRR has grossed over Rs 1,000 crore in the global box office collection. To celebrate the milestone, Pen Studio Productions’ Jayantilal Gada hosted a success party in Mumbai last week. The event was attended by Aamir Khan, Javed Akhtar, and filmmaker Karan Johar among other celebrities from the Hindi film industry.

It was during this event that Rajamouli expressed his reverence for the veteran Hindi cinema artist by touching his feet. Akhtar was invited on stage to speak about the pan India film starring Ram Charan, NTR Jr, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn. Rajamouli arrived on the stage and greeted Akhtar with a hug and by touching his feet. The veteran lyricist shared his opinion on the film as he said, “There are a few films, stars, and directors who are remembered forever.”

The lyricist added that films like RRR do not become successful because of the amount of money they make at the box office, since that is secondary and forgotten. According to Akhtar, audiences remember that a movie became successful for doing something that is unprecedented.

Heaping praise on the film, Akhtar said, “Jayantibhai should have called me after one week because last night I saw the film and I am still in shock and awe.” Akhtar told the makers of RRR that whatever they have done is “unprecedented.” The 77-year-old writer and poet added that the movie is based on a story that anybody could tell, but the way Rajamouli and his team have told this story is something nobody in the country could have done.

Akhtar, who has co-written Bollywood blockbuster Sholay along with Salim Khan, told Rajamouli, that RRR has given the world of cinema a new iconic duo just like Jai and Veeru. “Besides giving a memorable film and a game-changer, you have given to the 21st century another pair of Jai and Veeru,” Akhtar said at the event.

