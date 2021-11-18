Javed Akhtar Reacts to Kangana Ranaut's 'Bheekh' Remark: 'Those Who Had Nothing to Do With Freedom...'

Lyricist Javed Akhtar has taken an indirect dig at actress Kangana Ranaut for her remarks on the country’s independence. Ranaut recently kicked off a row by declaring that India attained “real freedom" in 2014, when the Narendra Modi-led government came to power, and describing the country’s Independence in 1947 as “bheek", or alms.

Now, Akhtar has reacted to Kangana’s comment on Twitter without making a direct mention of her in his post. Javed Akhtar wrote, “It is totally understand(able). Why would all those who had nothing to do with freedom movement feel bad if some(one) calls our freedom just a ‘bheek’."

Of late, Javed Akhtar and Kangana Ranaut have been in the news for their ongoing legal battle. Akhtar had filed a complaint in the court in November last year, claiming that Kangana had made defamatory statements against him in a television interview, which allegedly damaged his reputation.

Meanwhile, Kangana was recently awarded the Padma Shri and the National Film Award for Best Actress for her performances in Manikarnika: Queen of Jhansi and Panga. After stoking controversy, the actress said she would return her Padma Shri if proven wrong over her statements.

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut has several projects in the pipeline including Dhaakad, Tejas, Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda, Emergency, Aparajita Ayodhya and The Incarnation: Sita. She recently announced her maiden production Tiku Weds Sheru. Directed by Sai Kabir, it features actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur. The film is her first digital venture and will be produced under Manikarnika Films.

