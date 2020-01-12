Children Can be Very Secretive: Javed Akhtar Reacts to Reports of Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar Wedding
Veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar reacted to reports suggesting that Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are all set to tie the knot by the end of 2020. He said, "
Recently, a report in an entertainment portal said that actor Farhan Akhtar was all set to tie the knot with his girlfriend Shibani Dandekar. The report suggested that the couple was thinking to get married at the end of the year, after the release of the actor's next film Toofan. Now Farhan's father, legendary lyricist Javed Akhtar, was recently asked about it and he neither confirmed nor denied the rumours.
Talking to Times of India, Akhtar said, "I have just heard it from you. I was with Farhan on his birthday, which was the day before yesterday. He didn't tell me anything about this. But you never know, children can be very secretive."
Speaking about Shibani, he said, “I have met her many times. She is a very sweet girl.”
Earlier, Mumbai Mirror had reported a quote saying that the actors, who have been in a relationship for the past couple of years are ready to settle down. "The plan is to get married towards the year-end, after the release of Farhan's next, Toofan. But they might spring a surprise by tying the knot earlier than that. The final date is yet to be decided but Farhan and Shibani have begun preparations for the big day," the source was quoted as saying.
Happy birthday my better half .. thank you for all the magic, laughter and love you have brought to my life .. you are one of the most beautiful souls I have ever met and the world really needs more like you! I’ve never met anyone as kind, as attentive, as selfless, as brave and as focused as you.. Just being around you has taught me so much ( mainly patience!!) You inspire me! thank you for including me in every part of your life, for making me feel so special and for always making time for ‘us’ !! Having said that you do need to ‘unclench’ a little.. be more ‘free flowing’ To many more sessions in the ring, savouring protein bars together,late night walks with Jim Jam, Jlo movies, finishing my word crossy and foot rubs!! Love you my Foo always ❤️ Can’t wait for the next round @faroutakhtar photo by @errikosandreouphoto style by @pashamalwani HMU @mallikajolly @azima_toppo shibani’s outfit - @dior Farhan’s shirt @hemantandnandita Trousers @bodicebodice
Farhan is currently shooting for Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's sports biographical drama Toofan. The film is slated to release on October 2,2020.
