Recently, a report in an entertainment portal said that actor Farhan Akhtar was all set to tie the knot with his girlfriend Shibani Dandekar. The report suggested that the couple was thinking to get married at the end of the year, after the release of the actor's next film Toofan. Now Farhan's father, legendary lyricist Javed Akhtar, was recently asked about it and he neither confirmed nor denied the rumours.

Read: Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar to Tie the Knot in 2020?

Talking to Times of India, Akhtar said, "I have just heard it from you. I was with Farhan on his birthday, which was the day before yesterday. He didn't tell me anything about this. But you never know, children can be very secretive."

Speaking about Shibani, he said, “I have met her many times. She is a very sweet girl.”

Earlier, Mumbai Mirror had reported a quote saying that the actors, who have been in a relationship for the past couple of years are ready to settle down. "The plan is to get married towards the year-end, after the release of Farhan's next, Toofan. But they might spring a surprise by tying the knot earlier than that. The final date is yet to be decided but Farhan and Shibani have begun preparations for the big day," the source was quoted as saying.

Farhan is currently shooting for Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's sports biographical drama Toofan. The film is slated to release on October 2,2020.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.