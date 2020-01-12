Take the pledge to vote

Children Can be Very Secretive: Javed Akhtar Reacts to Reports of Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar Wedding

Veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar reacted to reports suggesting that Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are all set to tie the knot by the end of 2020. He said, "

News18.com

Updated:January 12, 2020, 3:38 PM IST
Recently, a report in an entertainment portal said that actor Farhan Akhtar was all set to tie the knot with his girlfriend Shibani Dandekar. The report suggested that the couple was thinking to get married at the end of the year, after the release of the actor's next film Toofan. Now Farhan's father, legendary lyricist Javed Akhtar, was recently asked about it and he neither confirmed nor denied the rumours.

Talking to Times of India, Akhtar said, "I have just heard it from you. I was with Farhan on his birthday, which was the day before yesterday. He didn't tell me anything about this. But you never know, children can be very secretive."

Speaking about Shibani, he said, “I have met her many times. She is a very sweet girl.”

Earlier, Mumbai Mirror had reported a quote saying that the actors, who have been in a relationship for the past couple of years are ready to settle down. "The plan is to get married towards the year-end, after the release of Farhan's next, Toofan. But they might spring a surprise by tying the knot earlier than that. The final date is yet to be decided but Farhan and Shibani have begun preparations for the big day," the source was quoted as saying.

Farhan is currently shooting for Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's sports biographical drama Toofan. The film is slated to release on October 2,2020.

