Javed Akhtar Reveals He Advised Kangana Ranaut to 'Settle Issues' With Hrithik Roshan

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday adjourned the defamation case filed by lyricist Javed Akhtar against actor Kangana Ranaut till September 14. Kangana had filed a plea through her counsel Rizwan Siddiquee last month in which she challenged the defamation proceedings initiated earlier this year.

During the hearing, Akhtar revealed that in 2016, he had met Kangana and her sister Rangoli Chandel and attempted to pacify the actress on settling issues with actor Hrithik Roshan, according to a report in Bollywood Hungama. Hrithik and Kangana’s feud goes back years. In 2016, Hrithik filed a lawsuit against Kangana, asking her to apologise for damaging his reputation through the ‘silly ex’ statement and also clarify that she wasn’t referring to him as her ex. He threatened to sue her for defamation if she didn’t comply. Kangana responded with a legal notice, denying the charges and alleging criminal intimidation. Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut had worked together in Krrish 3 and Kites.

During the hearing, advocate Rizwan Siddiquee, who was appearing for Ranaut, gave a brief background of the case where the lyricist had called Ranaut sisters with the help of a doctor known to both parties. The doctor was also reportedly known to Hrithik Roshan. In 2016, Kangana had gone to meet Akhtar along with her sister where the doctor was also present.

In his statement in the court regarding the matter, Akhtar said, “I tried to advise and pacify her to settle issues with Hrithik. However, she did not listen to me and told me that she would take the issue as per her choice and she would show him. As she was not in a mood to listen to me, I changed the topics and shared pleasantries with her, offered some tea or coffee to her, and saw her off till the lift."

Akhtar had filed a criminal complaint against Ranaut in November last year before the Andheri metropolitan magistrate alleging that she made defamatory and baseless comments against him in a television interview given to a senior journalist.

