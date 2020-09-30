MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 »
2-MIN READ

Javed Akhtar Says Stars Today Are Obsessed With Physical Fitness: Do They Look Like Drug Addicts?

Javed Akhtar

Javed Akhtar

Javed Akhtar has said that stars today are obsessed with fitness and more disciplined than ever.

Veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar has come to the defence of Bollywood actors amid a row over the Hindi film industry's alleged links with a drug cartel. The celebrated writer said that he doesn’t believe the reports about the alleged drug abuse in Bollywood because the stars today are obsessed with fitness and more disciplined than yesteryear actors.

In an interview with MOJO, Akhtar said, "I don’t believe in those reports but look at their health, their physique, their physical fitness. These boys and girls, unlike the stars of yesteryear who were not obsessed by their physical fitness, which this generation is. In fact, they spend two to three hours in the gym. Do they look like drug addicts? They are extremely professional and responsible people. Today, the film industry is much more disciplined and responsible than it ever was.”

A few days earlier, in a tweet, Javed expressed his disappointment in the current state of affairs. Taking a dig at news channels, he tweeted that if Karan Johar had invited farmers to his party, then life would have been easier for the channels. The Sholay writer also said that it seems like the party that happened at Karan’s place is "the second most favourite party of the TV channels."

The tweet was about the 2019 party at Karan’s place which was in the news after Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Majinder Sirsa had alleged that drugs were consumed at the party. In the party video, we could see Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Zoya Akhtar, and Vicky Kaushal.

Deepika is now being questioned in a drug case by the Narcotics Control Bureau. She, along with Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, and Rakul Preet Singh were called for questioning.

The drug angle first appeared in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. His purported girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty was called in for questioning and was subsequently arrested by the NCB.

Next Story
Loading