English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Javed Akhtar Seeks Muslim Cleric's Arrest Following Cow Slaughter Remarks
The cleric, Tanveer Peera Hashim, reportedly made his remarks during his sermon on the occasion of a Ramzan prayer being held in Vijayapura in north Karnataka a few days ago.
A file photo of Javed Akhtar
After a Muslim cleric from Karnataka caused a fracas by stating cows would be slaughtered during Bakrid, popular lyricist and activist Javed Akhtar sought his immediate arrest. The noted writer Tweeted out, slamming the comments as “irresponsible and outrageous.”
The cleric, Tanveer Peera Hashim, reportedly made his remarks during his sermon on the occasion of a Ramzan prayer being held in Vijayapura in north Karnataka a few days ago.
“Let me bring to your notice, in two months time there will be Bakrid. In the name of cow, this satan (devil) will do a mischief. I am telling you (the minister) this beforehand so as to ensure that with the cow another sacrifice does not happen,” Hashim said, while addressing the crowd in Urdu; Health and Family Welfare Minister Shivanand Patil was also present among the listeners.
The volatile remarks sparked a row as the act of cow slaughter is banned in Karnataka. The cleric heads the Hashim Pir Dargah at Vijayapura, and his speech has since gone viral.
Also Watch
Secularism doesn’t mean ignoring or tolerating minority communalism . This irresponsible and outrageous cleric Tanveer Hashim should immediately be arrested for trying to create communal tension in Bengaluru .— Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) June 19, 2018
The cleric, Tanveer Peera Hashim, reportedly made his remarks during his sermon on the occasion of a Ramzan prayer being held in Vijayapura in north Karnataka a few days ago.
“Let me bring to your notice, in two months time there will be Bakrid. In the name of cow, this satan (devil) will do a mischief. I am telling you (the minister) this beforehand so as to ensure that with the cow another sacrifice does not happen,” Hashim said, while addressing the crowd in Urdu; Health and Family Welfare Minister Shivanand Patil was also present among the listeners.
The volatile remarks sparked a row as the act of cow slaughter is banned in Karnataka. The cleric heads the Hashim Pir Dargah at Vijayapura, and his speech has since gone viral.
Also Watch
-
Black Panther and Stranger Things Win Big at MTV Movie and TV Awards
-
Friday 18 May , 2018
Watch Now | Space Out With Actors Vinay Pathak and Manoj Pahwa
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Suniel Shetty Talks About Fitness And His Mission To Make India Fit
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Exclusive: Pankaj Tripathi 'I Have Always Wanted To Become Memorable, Not Popular'
Black Panther and Stranger Things Win Big at MTV Movie and TV Awards
Friday 18 May , 2018 Watch Now | Space Out With Actors Vinay Pathak and Manoj Pahwa
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Suniel Shetty Talks About Fitness And His Mission To Make India Fit
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Exclusive: Pankaj Tripathi 'I Have Always Wanted To Become Memorable, Not Popular'
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 2019 Suzuki Jimny SUV Detailed Image Gallery
- Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor Planning To Tie The Knot In 2020?
- Meeting The Drag King: At Delhi’s Posh Nightclub, the Audience Leave Their Gender Back at Home
- Sanju: When Rishi Kapoor Scolded Sanjay Dutt For Spoiling Ranbir With Lavish Presents
- Osterica Francescana Crowned World's Best; Gaggan Anand's Indian Restaurant Gets 5th Spot