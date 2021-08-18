CHANGE LANGUAGE
Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi And Farhan Tweet For Afghanistan, Its People

The Indian Air Force is also currently engaged in airlifting Indian nationals from Afghanistan.

Around 60 counties have issued a joint statement urging the Taliban to allow safe passage to their citizens.

The swift takeover of Kabul, the Afghanistan capital, by the Taliban has left the world startled. Distressing visuals of men, women and children trying to flee their homes have surfaced on social media and the world prays for the country to remain in peace. And just as the world reacts in horror, India’s film industry has also been offering prayers for the country’s citizens.

Lyricist Javed Akhtar, actress Shabana Azmi and actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar have also voiced their concerns on Twitter.

Javed Akhtar wrote, “What kind of superpower US is who couldn’t eradicate these barbarians called Taliban. What kind of world this world is that has left Afghan women to the lack of mercy of these fanatics. Shame on all these Western countries who claim to be the saviours of human rights. (sic)”

Hife wife and renowned actress Shabana Azmi wrote, “History teaches us that fanatics first attack culture under the guise of religion. Remember that #Taliban destroyed the 6th century Bamiyan statues. It was a sign that human cruelty would follow.”

Farhan Akhtar wrote, “The only thing the powers of the world need to talk about right now is how to help innocent Afghans. Not in days and time to come. NOW.”

Amid the chaos that erupted following the Taliban takeover, around 60 countries of the world issued a joint statement asking the Taliban to allow their citizens to leave safely. The Indian Air Force is also currently engaged in airlifting Indian nationals from Afghanistan.

first published:August 18, 2021, 11:58 IST