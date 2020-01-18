Javed Akhtar Spotted Outside Hospital Where Shabana Azmi is Admitted

Shabana Azmi suffered injuries when her car crashed into a truck on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Saturday. Her husband and veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar was travelling in a separate vehicle and is safe. Shabana and the car's driver were both rushed to MGM hospital in Navi Mumbai and are undergoing treatment there.

Meanwhile, Javed was spotted outside the hospital where Shabana is currently admitted. He was clicked outside the hospital premises in a pink kurta and white pyjama, trying to connect with someone over the phone. As per preliminary information, Javed was travelling in a separate car behind Shabana's. Javed was safe and his car was not involved in the crash, but another unidentified woman is reported to be seriously hurt.

See pic of Javed Akhtar outside hospital in Mumbai below:

As per reports, Shabana has been admitted in MGM Hospital, Navi Mumbai and a CT Scan and USG (Ultrasonography) will be conducted on her.

Below are pics from the accident site:

Raigad Police: Actor Shabana Azmi&her driver got injured in accident near Kahalpur on Mumbai-Pune Expressway. Javed Akhtar was also present in the car, but he is safe. Their vehicle was hit by a truck while they were travelling from Pune to Mumbai. Injured shifted to MGM Hospital https://t.co/bezuNWvUTa pic.twitter.com/8YWtZoEUSF — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2020

Shabana recently celebrated the 75th birthday of her husband and veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar. The two were spotted in various parties hosted in honour of Javed's special day. Many pictures of eventful Thursday and Friday nights are doing the rounds on social media.

