Javed Akhtar Tackles Trolls After Posting Farhan-Zoya's Rakhi Pic

Veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar on Friday shared a photograph of his children Farhan and Zoya celebrating Raksha Bandhan. In the image, filmmaker Zoya Akhtar ties a Rakhi on the wrist of her brother, actor-filmmaker Farhan.

"Farhan, Zoya and a Rakhi," Javed tweeted.

Farhan , Zoya and a Rakhi pic.twitter.com/HQmX828SkQ — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) August 7, 2020

However, Javed's post did not go down well with a section of social media users. A Twitter user found it strange that the family chose to celebrate Rakhi so late. "Badi Jaldi yad aa gaya," the user commented with sarcasm. Responding to him, Javed Akhtar asked him to be happy. "Itnay dukhi kyon rehtay ho beta. Zindagi mein khush rehnay ki koshish karo (Why so sad, son? Try to be happy in life)," Javed Akhtar wrote.

Itnay dukhi kyon rehtay ho beta . Zindagi mein khush rehnay ki koshish karo — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) August 7, 2020

Another user asked why he celebrates Raksha Bandan despite the Akhtars being atheists.

"But your family is Atheist. Then how come this faith that a Rakhi thread tied by a sister will protect a brother? It's a Hindu religious belief," Twitter user pointed out.

Javed Akhtar replied: "For us Raksha Bandhan is an extremely beautiful tradition of Indian culture."

For us Raksha Bandhan is an extremely beautiful tradition of Indian culture . — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) August 7, 2020

Here're some other replies:

What makes you so bitter so unhappy and so negative in life . Why are you Misrable. — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) August 7, 2020

Bhai achchi aur sunder baat socha karo hamesha kadwi aur budsoorat baat socho gay to jeevan bhi kadwa aur budsoorat ho jaye ga . — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) August 7, 2020

