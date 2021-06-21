Javed Akhtar to Appear In Indian Idol 12 as Special Guest

Legendary lyricist and poet Javed Akhtar will appear in the upcoming episode of popular singing reality show Indian Idol Season 12. Indian Idol will be seen curating a special episode this week, allowing viewers to witness the magic of Javed Akhtar’s penmanship by hosting a special episode called ‘Tribute to Javed Saab’.

The contestants will be seen singing some of the most iconic songs written by the lyricist and poet. Along with this, they will also be seen getting a lot of tips and guidance from Akhtar. He will also be seen indulging in fun and candid conversations with the judges and share some instances from his yesteryears.

The show is hosted by Aditya Narayan and judged by Anu Malik, Sonu Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya. Previously, the show was judged by Neha Kakkar and Vishal Dadlani, who have taken a break from the show due to Covid-19 second wave. Lyricist Manoj Muntashir also judges the show on special occasions. The contestants surviving in the show are Pawandeep Rajan, Sayli Kamble, Ashish Kulkarni, Md Danish, Nihal Torro, Shanmukha Priya and Arunita Kanjilal.

Indian Idol Season 12, airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm only on Sony Entertainment Television.

