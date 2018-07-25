English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Javed Akhtar Urges MPs To Have 'Mercy' on Poetry
During the 12-hour long debate on the no-confidence motion, many politicians including Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered poetic lines, while AAP leader Bhagwat Mann recited a poem making fun of BJP's slogan 'Achhe din'.
Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar get clicked as they arrive for the birthday party of Farah Khan in Mumbai. (Image: Yogen Shah)
Mumbai: The 12-hour long debate on the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha might have entertained many people but for lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar, the session was an inuslt to poetry.
Javed on Tuesday took to his Twitter account and wrote: "With folded hands and utmost humility, I want to request the MPs of all the parties in the Lok sabha to at least have some mercy on poetry. Without any exception each and every couplet recited during the 12-hour session was wrongly worded, out of meter or mispronounced."
During the debate, many politicians including Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered poetic lines, while AAP leader Bhagwat Mann recited a poem making fun of BJP's slogan 'Achhe din'.
The no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government was defeated in the Lok Sabha on July 20 after the debate that also saw the government and opposition trade charges. There was also a moment of drama when Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, after a blistering attack on the government, walked over to hug the Prime Minister.
