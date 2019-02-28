Javed Akthar on Rising Indo-Pak Tensions: It wasn’t Our Choice; It’s Being Forced Upon Us

Veteran lyricist-screenwriter Javed Akhtar says he does not understand Pakistan’s agenda to sponsor terrorist activities in India."I don't understand what is their (Pakistan) agenda and what will they get out of it by constantly sponsoring terrorism. It's an open truth that they support terrorist organisations but they are constantly denying it," Akhtar said."Masood Azhar (the founder and leader of the militant group Jaish-e-Mohammed) was released from Indian prison when they (Jaish-e-Mohammed) hijacked an Indian aircraft and then, how he reached Pakistan from Kandahar (Afghanistan)... And why is Pakistan not arresting him if they have an honest establishment over there," he questioned.The comment comes amidst escalating tensions between India and Pakistan. Akhtar and his actress-wife Shabana Azmi decided not to attend an event in Pakistan which was being organised by the Karachi Art Council days after a suicide bomber killed 40 CRPF troopers in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir.He further said, "I feel this situation is actually being forced upon us (India). It was not our choice but if things go beyond your control, then till when and how many times, should we be quiet about this? So, we have to react to it some day or the other.""I think repercussions of the current developments are really dangerous and banning Pakistani actors and artistes are minor things but whatever is happening on our borders should be stopped. We should ban terrorism. It's an unfortunate thing," he added.