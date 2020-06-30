Javed Hyder is Not Vending Vegetables Due to Financial Crisis, was Making Videos on App to Keep Busy

Actor Javed Hyder aka Master Javed went viral on social media recently as he was seen selling vegetables on a cart. Many jumped to the conclusion that Javed was trying to make ends meet by turning a vendor, since some actors openly came out and said they were facing financial crunch during the lockdown.

He is an actor aaj woh sabzi bech raha hain javed hyder pic.twitter.com/4Hk0ICr7Md — Dolly Bindra (@DollyBindra) June 24, 2020

However, Javed has now clarified in an interview that he was not selling vegetables on the cart to make a living but was simply making videos to motivate people and make them understand that 'no job is small'.

About the videos that went viral on social media and showed him selling vegetables, Javed told a website, "I am not selling vegetables. I am an actor by profession and currently because of lockdown, I am not doing anything. As an actor to keep myself busy and occupied I started making musical videos on an App. My daughter was using that App and she encouraged me to make some videos."

He added, "Today, with God's grace I don't have any monetary issues, but if at all it happens in future I won't shy from selling vegetables as no job is small."

Javed has worked in films like Baabarr, Ghulam and TV soap Jeannie Aur Juju. In 2017, he featured in Hindi drama film Life Ki Aisi Ki Taisi.

