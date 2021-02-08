Javed Jaaferi Denies Dating Rumours of His Son Meezan Jaaferi and Amitabh Bachchan’s Granddaughter Navya Naveli

Bollywood actor, comedian and dancer Javed Jaaferi’s son Meezan Jaaferi and Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli has been getting linked up for a long time. Their social media banters adds fuel to the fire and give rife to their dating rumours. Now, the versatile actor has opened up about the rumoured relationship of his son Meezan with Navya. He denied the same by saying that the two have been known to each other since childhood and are good friends. He said that people want content and linking them both is easy as they have a common group of friends and often spend time together. He added that even Sara Ali Khan and Meezan are school buddies and hang out together till 3 am.

In a recent interview with Times Of India, the Javed said, “Being good friends with somebody is considered to be something else always."

The actor also talked about his Bollywood journey so far and called it eventful, uplifting, disappointing as well as encouraging. He revealed that before coming to films, he was already a popular face as he won two national dance championships and had also done a few advertising films. Javed also opened up about not getting lead roles even after delivering amazing performances in films like Deepa Mehta’s Fire. He said that he didn’t know how to build on his success or market himself as he was not so good at public relations.

Meanwhile, Javed’s son already started his Bollywood career with a bang. He made his debut from 2019 film Malaal, produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The star kid has also bagged best debut award for his performance in the film. He will be next seen in Priyadarshan’s Hungama 2, along with Shilpa Shetty, Paresh Rawal and Pranitha Subhash.

On the other hand, Navya is the owner of Project Naveli, an initiative to bridge the gender gap in India. She also co-owns Aara Health, the online platform to discuss women health issues.