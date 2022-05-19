Javed Jaaferi: I Have Not Been Approached for Takeshi's Castle Reboot | Exclusive

If you are a ’90s kid, Takeshi’s Castle must have been a part of your beautiful childhood memories. The Hindi dubbed version of the popular Japanese show was aired in India in 2005 on the Pogo channel. With hilarious dubbing by Jaaved Jaaferi, the game show had contestants performing a series of tasks that were almost designed to make them end up in ridiculous positions and hilarious falls. The show was an instant hit with the children and gained cult status and a loyal following.

A couple of months back, it was reported that Takeshi’s Castle is getting a reboot, which will be available on Amazon Prime Video in 2023. The report also suggested that it will be available in over 240 markets with a new name. The show will be titled ‘Fukkatsu! Fuun! Takeshi-jo’, which translates to Return of Takeshi’s Castle.

When News18.com spoke to Jaaferi, he denied being approached for the new show. “I have not been approached but I would love to be a part of it again. I remember when they approached me I was a bit reluctant. I was told it was a kid’s show and I had to give commentary. I watched a few episodes and loved it. I thought it was a crazy mad show. It just started picking up and we also found a lot of adults liking the show. I would really love to do it again.”

The 59-year-old also reveals that the showrunners had even tried to replace him. “I asked them to hike my fees as I was contributing towards the popularity of the show with my voiceover. They tried to get someone else and dubbed a few episodes. But it didn’t work out. Ultimately, they called me back and agreed to pay me more.”

Did he ever figure out who won the show? “(Laughs) Ab tak pata nahi chala kaun jeeta hai. I would actually say in the commentary that ‘Mujhe kuch nahi samaj aa raha hai, koi bata do kaun jeeta hai.” I would read out the end credits also. The participants were crazy and I had also gone crazy (laughs).”

On the work front, the Dhamaal actor is gearing up for the release of his new web series, Escaype Live, which will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from May 20. Describing his character as someone who is under pressure from funders to reach targets, the actor said while it is a fictional series he was able to relate to its set-up. “The concept of the show attracted me to it. The utilisation of an app and how in today’s time they have the power to create havoc in their users’ lives, lots of things, good and bad,” he said.

“My character Ravi Gupta is an important part in the corporate machinery where he is trying to meet deadlines and get the numbers. Although it is a fiction, the circumstances and surrounding are all real, it is not something out of the blue. I could identify with it,” he added.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.