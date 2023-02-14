In what turns out to be a sad piece of news from the Indian film industry, veteran actor Javed Khan Amrohi passes away. The actor who appeared in films like Lagaan, Andaz Apna Apna, and Chak De India, died on Tuesday due to lung failure at a hospital in Mumbai, according to his filmmaker Ramesh Talwar. He was in his early 70s. The news of Javed’s demise has left the industry upset. The late actor’s friend and Andaz Apna Apna cos-star Tiku Talsania reacted to Javed’s demise and said that he is sad to hear the news.

In an interview with ETimes, Tiku, who was in shock, managed to say, “Javed was a very nice person. I am still not in terms to say the word ‘was’ for him because I am learning about his death now and I am in shock. Though we say death is a natural process, it is sad to lose a friend like him."

“He was a fantastic human being and a great friend of mine. We had so many memories together. Not just in ‘Andaz Apna Apna’, we worked together on many projects. We did TV shows together and it was all nice. He was always the first one to try something new during the shoot. It is a very sad thing that has happened. I shall pray for him. He was always expressive and was always ready to take things forward in whatever we did. He used to always give advice to me. This is how Mr. Javed was. May his soul rest in peace," Tiku Talsania expressed his grief with a heavy heart.

Javed Khan entertained the audience with films namely, ‘Andaz Apna Apna’, ‘Chak De India’, and ‘Lagaan’ to mention a few, and also had a lot of TV shows to his credit. Amrohi’s other notable titles are ’90s hit films such as Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke, Laadla, Ishq, and the 1988 TV series Mirza Ghalib. His last reported film credit was “Sadak 2" (2020), in which he reprised his role of Pakya from the 1991 original “Sadak".

The actor is survived by a son and a daughter.

