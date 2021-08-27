Jaw-dropping Salary of Shah Rukh Khan's Personal Bodyguard Revealed

Bollywood’s undisputed Badshah Shah Rukh Khan is known to live life king size. SRK has done it all. From building an empire of his own in the heart of Mumbai to creating decades worth of fame in the film industry to owning a fleet of swanky houses, lots of envy-inducing cars and most importantly, reigns the heart of millions of people across the world. SRK’s rendition of the quintessential romantic hero has made him the reason for craze and love for so many people, nationally and internationally. We all must have seen videos or live instances where SRK is mobbed by his fans who crave to just touch him once or click a picture of him. In the process, thousands crowd around him and the actor runs the danger of being hurt. But there is this one person, who always ensures that the star is safe and sound, and also close to his fans, physically, in case of public appearances – that’s his bodyguard Ravi Singh.

The job of a bodyguard of a star as big as SRK can be taxing on so many levels – be it personal, professional or physical, Ravi needs to compromise a lot on his personal front to make sure that the actor is fit and healthy. And that’s exactly why his compromises are made up by the handsome amount of salary that he receives. While there are many bodyguards who are known to carry home a whopping amount of money every month, Ravi is known to be one of the highest-paid bodyguards in the film industry. Ravi reportedly takes home around Rs 2.7 crores annually.

Not just Ravi, but many bodyguards of the film stars are known to be paid hugely – sometimes more than a lot of CTOs and CEOs of a lot of organisations. Some of the other bodyguards who are reportedly known to be paid well are Amitabh Bachchan's personal bodyguard Jitendra Shinde, Anushka Sharma's security Sonu, Deepika Padukone's bodyguard Jalal, Salman Khan's security Shera, Aamir Khan's Yuvraj Ghorpade to Akshay Kumar's bodyguard Shreysay Thele. But we cannot agree more that they do put their lives on the line every day to ensure that their bosses and our favourite actors are safe in public.

Coming back to Ravi, the bodyguard has been SRK’s constant companion for the last decade and is considered family by the actor.

