Jawaani Jaaneman Actress Alaya F Wants to Try Local Vegetarian Food of Chandigarh After Shoot

Alaya F made a rocking debut with her film Jawaani Jaaneman in 2020 for which she also won the Best Debutante award along with praises from critics and audiences alike. The actress is currently working on her next by Ekta Kapoor for which she has been stationed in Chandigarh for the past month.

Talking about exploring the food of Chandigarh, Alaya shares, “I’ve been in Chandigarh for almost a month now, due to the restrictions we are trying to make the best out of the time we are getting to shoot here, which results in a very packed day!"

She adds, “However I’m super excited to be in the city and once we wrap our schedule here I’d love to explore the streets because I have heard a lot about it and try the local vegetarian food like the famous Chole Kulche, Gol Gappe, Lassi and explore more vegetarian variety that Chandigarh has to offer since I’ve recently turned vegetarian."

This upcoming film of Alaya’s is a remake of ‘U-Turn’ produced by Ekta Kapoor. She flew to Chandigarh a day before the movie was officially announced and is still there aiming to complete the shooting schedule by August end.

The actress has more unannounced projects in the pipeline and was last seen in Punit Malhotra’s music video, Aaj Sajeya.

