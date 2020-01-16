Jawaani Jaaneman: Alaya F Has the Same Energy As Shah Rukh Khan, Says Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan, who is currently basking in the success of his recently released movie Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior, has heaped praise on his Jawaani Jaaneman co-actor Alaya F by saying she has the same energy as Shah Rukh Khan.

After Tanhaji, Saif is set to star in Jawaani Jaaneman which is a quirky family drama, directed by Nitin Kakkar. At the launch of Gallan Kardi song, Saif spoke about his experience working with Alaya, who is the daughter of former actress Pooja Bedi.

“What made this movie easier and most special was this brilliant girl (referring to Alaya). I think it has to do something with the new generation. They come so prepared, compared to what we were when we started. I really felt that she was like the best I have ever worked with. I have worked with Shah Rukh Khan, and it was amazing. And Alaya had the same energy. We have done really long scenes at one go and she had no problems. It was incredible," Said said.

Sharing her excitement, Alaya said, “I am just very flattered at the moment. I am quite emotional and it means a lot coming from him. Honestly, I could give my best only because I was surrounded by people who are the best. They enabled me to do better. Every day on the set was fun. When I came back from shoot, I felt so rewarded. I am grateful I got to work with these talented people.”

Saif further revealed what spoke to him in the script.

“Producer Jay Shewakramani had shared this idea with me a couple of years back. Recently, when I was thinking about my career, I felt I wanted to do an age-appropriate role, maybe play a father but it had to be something interesting. That’s when I connected with Jay again on this film.

I had met Nitin Kakkar for another film which did not work out but I really enjoyed talking to him. And when Jay told me he has got Nitin on-board, I was really excited. Nitin really added a lot more value to the script and somehow made it really commercial and entertaining. It was a very enjoyable experience.”

Jawaani Jaaneman is a coming-of-age story of a man-child (Saif Ali Khan), who suddenly discovers that he has a daughter (Alaya F) from his former lover (Tabu). The film is scheduled to hit theatres on January 31.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.