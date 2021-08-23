Jawaani Jaaneman Fame Alaya F Roped in For Kartik Aaryan’s Freddy

Ending weeks of speculation about the female lead in Kartik Aaryan-starrer Freddy, the makers have roped in Alaya F, who made her debut in Jawani Jaaneman. The actor announced that she was going to be the female lead in the film on her social media handles.

The 23-year-old shared a picture of herself with a clapboard of the film, on Instagram. “Ready for Freddy! Sooooo happy to be on board with the most wonderful team,” she captioned the post. The shooting for the film has already begun in Mumbai, where Kartik was spotted on Saturday.

Freddy is helmed by Shashanka Ghosh, known for films like Veere Di Wedding and Khoobsurat. Ekta Kapoor, who is producing the film under her banner Balaji Telefilms, welcomed Alaya on board with two heart emojis. Actresses Mrunal Thakur and Sanya Malhotra also congratulated the 23-year-old for bagging the lead role in the romantic thriller.

Her co-star Kartik shared a picture on Instagram to welcome her in the film. In the picture, Alaya is seen with a cake with ‘Welcome Alaya’ written on it. “When did you decide to post this!!!!!” Alaya jokingly asked Kartik in the comments. She also commented about her happiness to join the starcast of the film.

Alaya made her debut last year with the comedy-drama Jawaani Jaaneman. The movie featured Saif Ali Khan in the lead role with Nitin Kakkar as director. Jawaani Jaaneman fared decently at the box office but received mixed reviews.

She will also be seen in U-Turn, a remake of the 2018 Tamil-Telegu film of the same name, which — in fact — was a reboot of the 2016 Kannada film.

Meanwhile, Kartik has several films including, Dhamaka, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Captain India, lined up. He was last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal 2 alongside Sara Ali Khan.

