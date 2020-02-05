Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Jawaani Jaaneman Box Office Collection Day 5: Saif Ali Khan's Film Earns Rs 16.80 Crore

'Jawaani Jaaneman' has managed to stay strong at the box office on day five, says trade analysis of Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and Alaya Furniturewalla's film.

News18.com

Updated:February 5, 2020, 11:27 AM IST
Jawaani Jaaneman Box Office Collection Day 5: Saif Ali Khan's Film Earns Rs 16.80 Crore
Jawaani Jaaneman

Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and Alaya F-starrer Jawaani Jaaneman seems to have managed to charm audiences' hearts after releasing on Friday, January 31. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh dubbed the box office performance of the dramedy film Jawaani Jaaneman, directed by Nitin Kakkar, as 'strong' as he shared the total collection figures of the film in five days to be Rs 16.80 crore. Taran asserted that multiplex audiences in North India are favouring the film.

While Jawaani Jaaneman earned Rs 1.94 crore on Tuesday, it took its box office total to Rs 16.80 crore. In fact, there was not a sizable dip in Jawaani Jaaneman's collections on Tuesday as compared with Monday earnings. For Saif personally, Jawaani Janneman has turned out to see better fate than his recent solo films. Meanwhile, it seems unlikely that Jawaani Jaaneman, primarily an urban multiplex entertainer, will reach anywhere near the imposing figures of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, another Saif's film running in cinemas now.

Check out the box office figures of recent Bollywood release Jawaani Jaaneman below:

