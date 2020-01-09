Jawaani Jaaneman Trailer: Saif Ali Khan, Alaya F and Tabu Promise Perky Ride
Saif Ali Khan is playing a carefree father to debutante Alaya F in the upcoming film 'Jawaani Jaaneman', releasing January 31. Check out the film's trailer below.
Still from 'Jawaani Jaaneman'
The trailer for Saif Ali Khan and Alaya F-starrer Jawaani Jaaneman has been dropped and it promises a fun and perky ride through jawaani.
Echoing the movie’s poster, Saif Ali Khan is seen as a careless middle-aged man partying through life in the trailer.
But his happening life is to become even more happening with the entry of debutante Alaya Furniturewala.
The trailer glides through twists and turns as Tabu comes onscreen in a never-seen-before avatar.
It will be interesting to see Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaya match the screen presence of Saif and Tabu.
Also, Jawaani Jaaneman will bring the opportunity to see Saif and Tabu together on the big screen.
The movie also has a talented ensemble of Kubbra Sait, Chunky Pandey and Kumud Mishra.
Check out Jawaani Jaaneman's trailer below:
The movie has been presented by Pooja Entertainment, Black Knight Films, and Northern Lights Films. Previously, the film was slotted for a February 7 release but now it will hit the big screen on January 31. Saif will also return as a producer for the flick.
Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Laal Kaptaan. He will be next seen in Ajay Devgan starrer Tanhaji. The movie will open on January 10.
