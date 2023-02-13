Allu Arjun is in talks to star in Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan as per reports. Jawan will mark Shah Rukh’s second release of the year and will be directed by Atlee. While Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara are already starring in it, Allu Arjun has reportedly been tapped on for a cameo in the film. If he says yes, this will mark his Bollywood debut.

“Allu has been offered a role that plays a very important part in the film’s storyline. The narration happened just yesterday, and although Allu Arjun hasn’t given his nod yet, Atlee is hopeful that he will do the film. The casting for this specific part has been quite difficult for the director, as it requires an A-list star who has never been seen with Shah Rukh on screen. Allu will give his final confirmation in a few days, and we are expecting and wishing it will be a yes from him," a source told PeepingMoon.

Jawan went on floors earlier last year and reportedly features Shah Rukh Khan in a double role. They have already shot parts in Pune, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Chennai. Earlier on speaking about the pan-India film, SRK shared, “Jawan is a universal story that goes beyond languages, and geographies and is for all to enjoy. Credit goes to Atlee for creating this unique film, which has also been a fantastic experience for me as I love action films! The teaser is the just tip of the iceberg and gives a glimpse into what’s to come”. Jawan is scheduled for a theatrical release on 2 June 2023.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun’s Pushpa was a phenomenon that not only took the South industry by surprise but even had everyone at the edge of their seats in the Hindi belt as well with its massy storyline and blockbuster songs. Fans are eager for Pushpa 2 now. Director Sukumar is determined to make the sequel of Pushpa on a grand scale and with more entertaining factors. There are also reports doing the rounds that Sukumar would be roping in Ram Charan for Pushpa 2. The two have previously worked together for Rangasthalam which was a huge blockbuster at the box office.

