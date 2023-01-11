Jawan Director Atlee Is Stunned By Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan Trailer, Calls It 'Pure Action Entertainer'

Pathaan fever has gripped the nation. Celebrities and fans from all across the country continue to pour in best wishes for the Pathaan team. The two-minute-long trailer, which was released on January 10, shows what was promised- high-octane and well-choreographed action scenes. Shah Rukh Khan punching goons to Deepika Padukone setting on a mission with SRK to John Abraham’s anti-hero avatar, everything about Siddharth Anand’s film seems to be on point.

Now, after watching the trailer, Jawan director Atlee has penned a note for Shah Rukh Khan and team. “Wowww!!!! Stunning pure action entertainer Pathan is gona be Shah Rukh Khan ur a king of mass sir feeling happy and proud to see u in this avatar sir kudos to Sid sir and Adhi sir,” he penned before attaching a link to the official trailer. He also gave a shout-out to Deepika Padukone and Pathaan team in the tweet. “Kudos to entire team Pathaan,” Atlee penned.

Wowww!!!! Stunning pure action entertainer Pathan is gona be 👍 @iamsrk ur a king of mass sir feeling happy and proud to see u in this avatar sir kudos to Sid sir and Adhi sir @yrf @deepikapadukone kudos to entire team Pathaan https://t.co/8MqBERzkc1— atlee (@Atlee_dir) January 11, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan was quick to respond. He quickly rushed to his Twitter handle and reshared the director’s tweet and wrote, “Thank u sir. U being the king of mass…if u liked it, it means a lot. My love to u.”

Thank u sir. U being the king of mass…if u liked it, it means a lot. My love to u. https://t.co/8ZkcuDWGL0— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 11, 2023

The Pathaan team has been receiving immense appreciation, especially from the South industry. A day before, superstar Thalapathy Vijay reviewed the trailer of Pathaan. “Wishing Shah Rukh Khan sir and the team all the best for Pathaan,” he tweeted.

Wishing @iamsrk sir and the team all the best for #PathaanHere is the trailer https://t.co/LLPfa6LR3r#PathaanTrailer — Vijay (@actorvijay) January 10, 2023

On seeing this, Shah Rukh Khan thanked the actor with a sweet note, “Thank you my friend Vijay. You are Thalapathy for this humble reason, let's meet for delicious feast soon."

“Mehemaan nawaazi ke liye Pathaan aa raha hai, aur pataakhen bhi saath laa raha hai! PathaanTrailer out now! (Pathaan is coming for the guests and he is bringing fireworks along too). Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on 25th January 2023,” Shah Rukh Khan wrote while sharing the trailer on social media.

The film by Siddharth Anand will see Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham sharing the screen space for the first time. The promising trailer shows Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone on a mission to protect the country from John Abraham’s vicious plan. The movie, which is also SRK's return to the big screen, is scheduled for a January 25 release.

Post Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan has Atlee’s directorial Jawaan, which will mark his first pan-Indian project. He will join hands with Nayanthara for this project.

