Jawan Faces Plagiarism Allegations, Complaint Filed With Tamil Film Producers Council

Tamil director Atlee of Bigil fame is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan. The highly anticipated film will also mark the Hindi debut of several Tamil stars, including Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Yogi Babu and Priyamani. The film will also feature Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra and Sunil Grover in pivotal roles.

Jawan, which is being produced on a huge scale, will hit the big screen in June next year. While the Atlee directorial has been in the limelight ever since it was announced, the film has been making headlines recently for a new controversy. As the shooting of Jawan continues, a complaint has been filed with the Tamil Film Producers Council, accusing the makers of plagiarism. It has been reported that the story of the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer is similar to that of the Vijayakanth’s Perarasu, which was released in 1990.

The 2006 film was produced by Roja. After Roja Combines’ head, Kaja Mydeen, passed away, Manickam Narayanan provided financial support to the company. Owing to the same, he owns rights of the film.

Manickam Narayanan recently filed a complaint with the Tamil Film Producers Council, alleging that Atlee has copied Jawan’s story from Perarasu, the rights of which belong to him. Narayanan also sent a letter to the South Indian Film Chamber. The executive body of the council is expected to hold a hearing on the complaint on November 9.

This is not the first time that Jawan has been compared to other films or accused of plagiarism. The first teaser of Jawan, featuring Shah Rukh Khan with bandages on his face, drew comparisons with the 1990 superhero Hollywood movie Darkman, starring Liam Neeson. Later, reports about the story of Jawan being the same as Karthi’s Sardar also did the rounds on the internet.

