Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan Calls Vijay Sethupati 'Most Wonderful Actor' in Viral Video

After 4 long years, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is all set to make a comeback with three upcoming movies in 2023. The year is supposed to kick-start with Sidhharth Anand’s Pathaan, followed by Atlee Kumar’s Jawan ending with Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki.

Amid various reports following the anticipation of the films, it is said that Tamil superstar and star performer of Super Deluxe, Vijay Sethupati has been roped in for the role of the antagonist.

Amidst all this, a video dated back to 2019 has resurfaced on the internet where Shah Rukh Khan is seen praising Vijay and validating him for his exceptional acting capabilities. In the video King Khan says, “I don’t know how to say this and I want to compliment you. You are the most wonderful actor I have ever seen in my life.” Vijay was sitting next to the actor, looking at him with disbelief as Khan kept praising him,

It was recorded during Shah Rukh, Vijay, and Karan Johar’s press conference at the 10th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. Vijay bagged the Best Actor award for Super Deluxe. Though Vijay was already a very important name in the Tamil film industry, director Thiagarajan Kumararaja’s 2019 release Super Deluxe took his stature to the next level. Portraying the role of a transgender named Shilpa, Vijay left the audience impressed with his performance. Vijay was felicitated with the 67th National Film Awards for best actor in supporting role.

Vijay was recently seen in director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Vikram, which saw him partnering with Kamal Haasan and Fahadh Faasil. Vijay will also be teaming up with director Sriram Raghavan with his upcoming film, Merry Christmas. The film will feature him opposite Katrina Kaif in the lead role.

