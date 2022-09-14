'Jawan' Shah Rukh Khan Met 'Jailer' Rajinikanth In Chennai; Here's What The Legends Discussed

Rajinikanth and Shah Rukh Khan are currently in Chennai, filming for their upcoming movies. While Rajinikanth is filming his highly anticipated film Jailer, SRK is busy with the shoot of Atlee’s Jawan. Although two different movies, it has been revealed that both films are being shot at Chennai’s Adityaram Studio. Given the similar venues, Rajinikanth and Shah Rukh reportedly got a chance to meet.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala took to Twitter and revealed that the actors met on the sets recently. “#Jailer and #Jawaan shoot happening in Chennai ‘s Adityaram studio.. #Superstar @rajinikanth and @iamsrk met and spoke for sometime,” he revealed. It is also being reported that the two actors spoke about their respective movies in the brief meet.

However, no picture from their meeting has surfaced online yet.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Rajinikanth and Shah Rukh spent time together at Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s wedding as well. The actors were seen attending the wedding in June. In a picture shared by Vignesh in July from the wedding, Shah Rukh also photobombed a picture featuring the happy bride and groom with the legendary star.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh landed in Chennai last month to shoot for Jawan. A video of Shah Rukh landing in Chennai with Deepika Padukone, who has a cameo in the film, surfaced online. It is likely that Nayanthara, who just wrapped a holiday in Europe with her husband Vignesh Shivan, could join them. Shah Rukh and Deepika maintained a low profile in the video. They were seen greeting the crew outside the airport. Shah Rukh’s manager Pooja Dadlani and director Atlee were also spotted in the video.

On the other hand, Rajinikanth began filming for Jailer last month as well. Sun Pictures announced the commencement of the shoot by sharing the first look of the 72-year-old actor in the film. In the poster, Rajinikanth sported an intense salt and pepper look in a grey shirt over beige pants, paired with brown shoes. His look was rounded off with a pair of black glasses. Sharing the poster on Twitter, Sun Pictures wrote, “#Jailer begins his action Today!”

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here