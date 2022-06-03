Jawan: Wounded Shah Rukh Khan Sends Shivers Down Spine in First Teaser of Atlee's Film, Watch

This is an excellent time to be a Shah Rukh Khan fan as the Bollywood megastar has announced his third film following Pathaan and Dunki. Titled Jawan, the announcement of SRK and Atlee’s much-anticipated film was made today, June 3 and the first look sees the actor in a bloody and scary avatar, all geared up for some action. Red Chillies Entertainment took to its official handle to announce the film and its release date- June 2, 2023. It will release across five languages- Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

The film promises to be a spectacular event film with high octane action sequences and talent assembled from across Indian cinema. Putting all the speculations to rest, the film was announced today with a teaser video unit that features Shah Rukh amidst a rugged backdrop, wounded and wrapped in bandages. The first look of the film sets the tone for what’s to come, a larger than life action entertainer.

Jawan also marks Shah Rukh Khan’s first pan-Indian film.

Take a look at it:

Talking about the film, Shah Rukh Khan said, “Jawan is a universal story that goes beyond languages, geographies and is for all to enjoy. Credit goes to Atlee for creating this unique film, which has also been a fantastic experience for me as I love action films! The teaser is the just tip of the iceberg and gives a glimpse into what’s to come”.

Talking about creating Jawan, director Atlee said, “Jawan has something in it for everyone be it actions, emotions, drama all woven into creating a visual spectacle. I want to give the audiences an exceptional experience, an event which they all can enjoy together and who better to deliver it than Shah Rukh Khan himself, presented like never before”.

Jawan is produced by Gauri Khan.

