Jay Bhanushaali’s Take On Celebs Sharing About Covid-19 Donations Online

Thousands of people in India have been left in need of basic necessities after the coronavirus lockdown. Many celebrities have come forward to help monetarily as well as materially.

Quite a lot of them are making videos and uploading pictures online to show how they are contributing. TV actor Jay Bhanushaali is quite upset with this kind of behaviour.

In a series of tweets on his official account, Jay wrote, “Sorry to say but distributing food to needy has become a PR stunt for lot of so called actors..if you really want dua/blessing from them or God pls leave you phones home… could see ppl not being comfortable with cameras around. #COVIDIDIOT #lockdowneffect #HumanityFirst”

Sorry to say but distributing food to needy has become a PR stunt for lot of so called actors..if you really want dua/blessing from them or God pls leave you phones home..could see ppl not being comfortable with cameras around. #COVIDIDIOT #lockdowneffect #HumanityFirst — Jay Bhanushaali (JB) (@jaybhanushali0) April 7, 2020

The actor requested people to donate as much as they can but not click pictures or videos. He said doing so make these acts look like PR activities and not genuine gestures.

If you really want to spread the message of helping poor click pics just with the stuff you are going to donate.pls dont click the pics and make videos with people..sad very sad disappointed at this time ppl want to gain publicity #COVIDIDIOT #lockdowneffect — Jay Bhanushaali (JB) (@jaybhanushali0) April 7, 2020

Many people started associating the message to Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma’s picture of helping people and clicking pictures with them. Jay refuted such claims and said that he has not pointed at a particular person.

Maine toh kisika bhi naam nahi liya lekin tweet machines udta teer apne pechwade mein le liye 😂😂😂 guys there are many actors who are doing such cheap PR publicity..football ki language mein- players dont hit a own goal kisike bhook ka mazzak mat udao neki kar dariya mein dal — Jay Bhanushaali (JB) (@jaybhanushali0) April 7, 2020

He clarified that the statement is for everyone is making videos and revealing the identity of the needy person.

“My last night statement about PR stunt is for all actors,common man etc who are making videos and revealing the identity of the needy person… pls don’t make a zoo out there.I know many who are hesitating to take advantage of these opportunities just because someone is making video,” he wrote.

My last night statement about PR stunt is for all actors,comman man etc who are making videos and revealing the identity of the needy person..pls dont make a zoo out there.I know many who are hesitating to take advantage of these opportunities just because someone is making video — Jay Bhanushaali (JB) (@jaybhanushali0) April 8, 2020

Follow @News18Movies for more