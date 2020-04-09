MOVIES

Jay Bhanushaali’s Take On Celebs Sharing About Covid-19 Donations Online

Many people started associating Jay Bhanushaali’s message to Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma’s picture of helping people and clicking pictures with them.

Thousands of people in India have been left in need of basic necessities after the coronavirus lockdown. Many celebrities have come forward to help monetarily as well as materially.

Quite a lot of them are making videos and uploading pictures online to show how they are contributing. TV actor Jay Bhanushaali is quite upset with this kind of behaviour.

In a series of tweets on his official account, Jay wrote, “Sorry to say but distributing food to needy has become a PR stunt for lot of so called actors..if you really want dua/blessing from them or God pls leave you phones home… could see ppl not being comfortable with cameras around. #COVIDIDIOT #lockdowneffect #HumanityFirst”

The actor requested people to donate as much as they can but not click pictures or videos. He said doing so make these acts look like PR activities and not genuine gestures.

Many people started associating the message to Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma’s picture of helping people and clicking pictures with them. Jay refuted such claims and said that he has not pointed at a particular person.

He clarified that the statement is for everyone is making videos and revealing the identity of the needy person.

“My last night statement about PR stunt is for all actors,common man etc who are making videos and revealing the identity of the needy person… pls don’t make a zoo out there.I know many who are hesitating to take advantage of these opportunities just because someone is making video,” he wrote.

