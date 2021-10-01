Jay Bhanushali Becomes Last-Minute Addition to Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 15?

Bigg Boss 15 will have its grand premiere tomorrow, October 2, and the contestant list is already out in public. However, there has been one last-minute addition and it is none other than popular television actor Jay Bhanushali. Celebrities like Shilpa Shetty, Nishant Bhat, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash among many others will be seen in the controversial reality show.

Bhanushali reportedly shot for his entry on September 30 in Film City with Bigg Boss 15 host Salman Khan. The actor became popular with television shows like Kayamath, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Kairi. He has also hosted several reality shows like Dance India Dance, Super Dancer, Indian Idol and Superstar Singer.

During the finale of Bigg Boss OTTthat took place earlier this month, Pratik Sehajpal became the first confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss 15 as he chose to quit the race for Bigg Boss OTT winner’s trophy. Several media reports have also stated that Bigg Boss OTT finalists Shamita Shetty and Nishant Bhat will also be seen in Bigg Boss 15 house.

This year, the makers have adopted a jungle concept as a theme. The contestants are expected to stay in a jungle before they enter the main house. Elaborating on the same, Salman said, “This season, the contestants are going to get very limited facilities. They are only going to get a small survival kit. This time, Bigg Boss is in full mood to torture the contestants."

Starting October 2, Bigg Boss 15 will air Monday-Friday on Colors at 10:30 pm and 9:30 pm on weekends.

