Jay Bhanushali Blasts Trolls Who Said He And Mahhi Vij Ain't Paying Attention To Their Foster Kids

Jay Bhanushali recently shut down a troll, who said that the actor was not taking care of his foster kids. Jay and his wife Mahhi Vij, who have a biological daughter named Tara, are fostering their caretaker’s children Khushi and Rajveer since 2017 and have been sponsoring their education.
“Sometimes I feel they don’t take care of their other babies,” an Instagram user commented on a picture of Jay, Mahhi and Tara. Jay hit back at the user, writing, “@karra_sanjana and @nagar1664 have you even attempted helping or taking responsibility of any child or helping a family...you guys have no clue and you are judging us..in this epidemic the 2 kids and there father mother are staying with us so that we all can be protected.”
“I am a foster father to the kids and not here to be judged 24/7 by you or anyone so pls be careful before giving any kind of statement." (sic)
Babies cry at birth because it is the first time they experience separation from love..25th December my Birthday will be sharing you my baby @tarajaybhanushali 1st picture to the world super excited.. #babylove #babygirl #1stpicture @mahhivij #mothercare #mother #parenthood #parents #viral #trending #foryou #photographer @thelooneylens
In an earlier interview with IANS, Jay had joked that he has started feeling like a "pro father", by taking care of his three kids at once. "First thing is I get up, see my daughter’s face, be with her for some time, then I go and work out and I make my other two kids study with me. I teach them and help them complete their homework, then we watch a couple of cartoons where they learn phonics. I am getting trained to be a pro father,” quoted Jay.
Jay and Mahhi tied the knot in November, 2011 and welcomed Tara, in August 2019.
