Jay Bhanushali Blasts Trolls Who Said He And Mahhi Vij Ain't Paying Attention To Their Foster Kids

Jay Bhanushali and his wife Mahhi Vij, who have a biological daughter named Tara, are fostering their caretaker’s children Khushi and Rajveer since 2017 and have been sponsoring their education.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 27, 2020, 11:48 AM IST
Jay Bhanushali recently shut down a troll, who said that the actor was not taking care of his foster kids. Jay and his wife Mahhi Vij, who have a biological daughter named Tara, are fostering their caretaker’s children Khushi and Rajveer since 2017 and have been sponsoring their education.

“Sometimes I feel they don’t take care of their other babies,” an Instagram user commented on a picture of Jay, Mahhi and Tara. Jay hit back at the user, writing, “@karra_sanjana and @nagar1664 have you even attempted helping or taking responsibility of any child or helping a family...you guys have no clue and you are judging us..in this epidemic the 2 kids and there father mother are staying with us so that we all can be protected.”

“I am a foster father to the kids and not here to be judged 24/7 by you or anyone so pls be careful before giving any kind of statement." (sic)

In an earlier interview with IANS, Jay had joked that he has started feeling like a "pro father", by taking care of his three kids at once. "First thing is I get up, see my daughter’s face, be with her for some time, then I go and work out and I make my other two kids study with me. I teach them and help them complete their homework, then we watch a couple of cartoons where they learn phonics. I am getting trained to be a pro father,” quoted Jay.

Jay and Mahhi tied the knot in November, 2011 and welcomed Tara, in August 2019.

