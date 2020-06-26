Jay Bhanushali Expresses Concern Over TikToker Siya Kakkar’s Death, Watch Video

The entertainment world was still grieving the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput when news of another suicide has jolted up artists in the industry. A 16-year-old Tiktok star, Siya Kakkar died by suicide at her Delhi residence on Thursday, June 25.

While the Delhi Police has said they have recovered no suicide note, they mentioned that Siya was under depression from the last four days. Meanwhile, her manager claimed no foul play and revealed that everything seemed fine when they spoke on telephone Wednesday night.

Even as the Delhi Police is investigating the case, celebrities have come forward to express their sorrow at the loss of another young talent. Host and actor Jay Bhanushali shared a video to offer his condolences to her family. “Guys pls suicide is not the solution think about your parents before taking such big step nothing is bigger or important than your parents... everything will be fine just keep fighting... #RIP (sic),” he wrote.

In his video, Jay pressed on the issue that everyone’s life is full of troubles, however, committing suicide will not put an end to it. He also shared his perspective as a father and what kids feel like these before taking such big steps.

As per Delhi Police, the TikToker ended her life at her home in Delhi’s Geeta Colony area. The police have seized her cell phone and will also question her friends and family.

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).

