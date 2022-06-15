Jay Bhanushali Gave 'More Than 2000 Auditions' Before His Debut Show: 'The Journey Isn't Easy'

Carving a niche for himself since his debut in the show Kasautii Zindagi Kay (aired from 2001-08), actor Jay Bhanushali has entertained us with his amazing versatile talent. From exhibiting hosting skills in reality shows like Dance India Dance, and Indian Idol to being a participant in Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi, Jay has ruled the TV industry. He has also won millions of hearts with his performances in movies like Hate Story 2 and Ek Paheli Leela. However, it was not a cakewalk for the actor. It took him more than 2000 auditions before he could bag his debut show. In a recent interview with Times Of India, the actor revisited his initial days in showbiz and opened up about his professional journey.

Recalling how he started his career in the entertainment industry, Jay revealed that it was his sister who pushed him to make a career in modelling. But the actor never took her seriously. However, he admitted that later, he “worked on her suggestions” only. TOI quoted Jay as saying, “My sister suggested I should try modelling but I never considered it seriously. Later, I changed my mind and worked on her suggestions.”

However, Jay had to undergo tons of auditions and several screen tests to get his big break. It was after 2004, that he started getting more offers for commercials. After some time, he managed to impress filmmaker Ekta Kapoor and was cast in a supporting role in her show Kasautii Zindagi Kay.

He even bagged the lead role in her 2007 show Kayamath. But that was not enough for Jay. To reach where he is today, he had to put in a lot of effort. In the interview with TOI, the actor revealed that his breakthrough came after many “sleepless nights.” Jay said,”The journey is not easy. It has a number of ups and downs. It took me 2000 auditions to get that breakthrough. Double the number of sleepless nights and hard work to get where I am today.”

On the work front, Jay is currently hosting Dance India Dance Li’l Masters Season 5. The show has Mouni Roy, Sonali Bendre and choreographer Remo D’Souza as the judges.

