Jay Bhanushali Injured Shooting Khatron Ke Khiladi But is All Set for 'One More Stunt'

TV actor and host Jay Bhanushali got injured on Thursday while shooting for Rohit Shetty hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made in India. Jay posted a video from his vanity van as he showed off his bandaged fingers. However, considering the nature and format of the show, it seems like Jay's accident was not a very serious one and he took it in the right stride as well.

Captioning the video, Jay wrote on social media, "Injured while shooting for #khatrokekhiladimadeinindia but all set for one more stunt #reels #reelitfeelit @colorstv WISH ME LUCK (sic)."

KKK: Made in India is a limited edition run of episodes of the show that will feature celebrities like Rithvik Dhanjani, Harsh Limbachiyaa, Rashami Desai, Nia Sharma, Jasmine Bhasin, Aly Goni and Karan Wahi. On Thursday, show-host Rohit also shared an action packed picture from the sets.

Recently, Karishma Tanna won the 10th edition of Khatron Ke Khiladi, becoming first female winner of the adventure reality show. She defeated Karan Patel and Dharmesh Yelande, who came in at 2nd and 3rd places respectively. KKK 10 was shot in Bulgaria last year on a 40-day schedule. While it started airing from February 22, it went off air after shoots were restricted following the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Meanwhile KKK: Made in India has aired its first couple of episodes over the past weekend.