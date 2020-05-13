Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij And Kids Have 'Quarantine Sundown' Pool Party At Home; Watch Video

Television actor Jay Bhanushali along with his wife Mahhi Vij and their children Tara, Rajveer and Khushi had a fun-filled quarantine sundown pool party at home.

Jay took to Instagram, where he shared a video from their at home pool party.

"Quarantine sundown party @mahhivij @tarajaymahhi@iamkhushiray @rajveercute. When you can't go out and enjoy life you create different ideas to entertain your family.. Goa is in green zone thought of making my own green zone in my house," he captioned the video.

Mahhi shared the video and said that the two are trying to keep their children entertained amid lockdown.

"#QuarantinePoolPartyAtHome: Lockdown has made us try new things which we never thought of doing before. Spending most of our time with our loved ones is a wish come true. So utilising the most of it, Jay and I are trying to keep the kids entertained and involved in some or the other activity.

"After the night out party here we are having yet another amazing pool party! Do watch the video and hope these small things keep you all also entertained. Stay home and Stay safe," she wrote.

Mahhi recently talked about a special "motherly" moment from the time when her daughter Tara was born.

Calling it to be one of her most precious moments, Mahhi feels that giving birth for the first time is an experience that is not only emotional but a life-changing feeling for any mother.

Jay shared he got emotional when he heard his little daughter say "papa" for the first time.

Jay and Mahi welcomed Tara in August, 2019. They are already parents to two children, whom they had adopted.