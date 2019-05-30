Jay Bhanushali-Mahhi Vij Post Adorable Pic to Welcome New Family Member

TV actor and host Jay Bhanushali is quite happy these days and the reason is obvious. Mahhi Vij and Jay, who already are caretakers of two kids, are all set to welcome their first biological baby eight years after their marriage.The TV couple is soon going to be the new parents of the TV-town and the couple has already made it official by sharing the news on Instagram. Days after making the announcement, Jay has posted another adorable picture with the new mommy-to-be Mahhi Vij.In an Instagram post, where Jay and his adopted son Rajveer can be seen kissing Mahhi Vij’s belly, Jay shared a picture with the caption, “The boys are super happy to welcome the new member..just too excited to know if it's a boy or girl.” He also added, “Any guesses? Comment below” to let his fans and friends to all the guesswork.Mahhi Vij also shared a picture on Instagram, where the new parents can be seen all smiles. She captioned the picture, “The feeling of holding you inside me is special! But I realize how excited everyone around me is and I realize how special it is to be a woman! I can nurture, I can bring a life into this world and as much as it makes me nervous, it also makes me realize how blessed I am.”The lovebirds tied the knot in November 2011 in a secret wedding. However, the couple announced their marriage after Mahhi was seen sporting a mangalsutra with Jay Bhanushali at actor Vikas Kalantari’s sangeet ceremony in February 2012.