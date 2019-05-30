English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jay Bhanushali-Mahhi Vij Post Adorable Pic to Welcome New Family Member
Mahhi Vij and Jay, who already are caretakers of two kids, are all set to welcome their first biological baby eight years after their marriage.
Image: Instagram.
Loading...
TV actor and host Jay Bhanushali is quite happy these days and the reason is obvious. Mahhi Vij and Jay, who already are caretakers of two kids, are all set to welcome their first biological baby eight years after their marriage.
The TV couple is soon going to be the new parents of the TV-town and the couple has already made it official by sharing the news on Instagram. Days after making the announcement, Jay has posted another adorable picture with the new mommy-to-be Mahhi Vij.
In an Instagram post, where Jay and his adopted son Rajveer can be seen kissing Mahhi Vij’s belly, Jay shared a picture with the caption, “The boys are super happy to welcome the new member..just too excited to know if it's a boy or girl.” He also added, “Any guesses? Comment below” to let his fans and friends to all the guesswork.
Mahhi Vij also shared a picture on Instagram, where the new parents can be seen all smiles. She captioned the picture, “The feeling of holding you inside me is special! But I realize how excited everyone around me is and I realize how special it is to be a woman! I can nurture, I can bring a life into this world and as much as it makes me nervous, it also makes me realize how blessed I am.”
The lovebirds tied the knot in November 2011 in a secret wedding. However, the couple announced their marriage after Mahhi was seen sporting a mangalsutra with Jay Bhanushali at actor Vikas Kalantari’s sangeet ceremony in February 2012.
The TV couple is soon going to be the new parents of the TV-town and the couple has already made it official by sharing the news on Instagram. Days after making the announcement, Jay has posted another adorable picture with the new mommy-to-be Mahhi Vij.
In an Instagram post, where Jay and his adopted son Rajveer can be seen kissing Mahhi Vij’s belly, Jay shared a picture with the caption, “The boys are super happy to welcome the new member..just too excited to know if it's a boy or girl.” He also added, “Any guesses? Comment below” to let his fans and friends to all the guesswork.
View this post on Instagram
The boys are super happy to welcome the new member..just too excited to know if it's a boy or girl any guesses? Comment below #happyfamily @rajveercutestar #girlorboy #princess or #gangster #naughty #loveguess #newborn @mahhivij #newmember #mothercare #photographer #photography @bbhupi25
Mahhi Vij also shared a picture on Instagram, where the new parents can be seen all smiles. She captioned the picture, “The feeling of holding you inside me is special! But I realize how excited everyone around me is and I realize how special it is to be a woman! I can nurture, I can bring a life into this world and as much as it makes me nervous, it also makes me realize how blessed I am.”
The lovebirds tied the knot in November 2011 in a secret wedding. However, the couple announced their marriage after Mahhi was seen sporting a mangalsutra with Jay Bhanushali at actor Vikas Kalantari’s sangeet ceremony in February 2012.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- NASA Streamed a Six-Hour Spacewalk by Two Russian Cosmonauts Live, Watch it Here
- Hollywood Star Ashton Kutcher Tells Court He 'Freaked Out' After Ex-girlfriend Found Dead
- A Teary-eyed Vidya Balan Takes on Body Shaming Trolls in Hard Hitting Video
- Salman Khan Confirms His Relationship with Katrina Kaif, Says 'She Even Left Me'
- 'Fair and Lovely': Can You Spot What's Wrong in The Viral Miss India Photo?
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results