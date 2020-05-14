Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij Recall Crying Tears Of Joy On Birth Of Their Daughter Tara

Actors Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij welcomed their baby girl Tara on August 21, 2019. Recently, Jay opened up about Mahhi's pregnancy period and their first reaction after her delivery.

In a chat, Jay said he was the first one to see Tara after she came into this world, which made him even more thrilled. "I was inside the OT. It was a very stressful moment for me. As I entered the OT, I tripped over and fell on Mahhi. There were so many funny things happening at that moment I still remember." Jay recalled another humourous incident when he said they were not even aware of their baby's gender. It was only after the doctors informed that the child was a girl, they came to know about it. "I was worried about Mahhi if she was doing fine and she kept asking me if it is a girl or a boy until the doctors finally introduced us."

"I think we both were crying when we saw her for the first time."

The actor adds that the whole process has changed him as a man, and made him more caring and responsible. "What I have seen her going through in those 9 months of pregnancy my respect for her and all the women/mothers has increased. There was not a single checkup or sonography test of Mahhi during her pregnancy that I have missed. I accompanied her on all the appointments and I was there every time she needed me. It was a very stressful moment and the 9 months of the wife's pregnancy changes a lot in a man," he said.

"Being a mother and the entire process of becoming a mother when they were taking me inside the OT and Tara came into our lives, it has become my most precious moment, a lifetime memory," said Mahhi.

Jay and Mahhi have also adopted their caretaker's kids Khushi and Rajveer and sponsor their education.

