Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij Reveal Daughter's Name in the Most Millennial Way
Jay and Mahhi had asked fans to suggest names for their daughter starting with the letters T or M.
Image of Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij, courtesy of Instagram
Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij welcomed home their baby girl on August 21. The proud parents chose a unique way of choosing their baby daughter's name and now the couple have revealed it to be Tara Jay Bhanushali. The couple hadn’t given her a name and had instead asked their fans to suggest a name for their baby starting with the letters T or M and Tara seems to a beautiful name for her
Jay shared an adorable video on Instagram, in which the couple's hands are surrounding their daughter's little hands. First Jay uncovers his hands, which leads to Maahi opening her hands, finally revealing little Tara's hands inside. Captioning the video, Jay wrote, "First of all thank you all for the blessing and good wishes for my baby..more than 20 thousand comments and finally me and @mahhivij have finally decided her name so please welcome "TARA JAY BHANUSHALI" star of our eyes and my life 👼👼 #proudfather #father #fatherdaughter #fatheranddaughter #newborn #newdad #dad #daddy #daddysgirl #tiktok #tiktokgirls @tiktok @indiatiktok (sic)."
Mahhi shared the video on her profile as well and wrote, "We are blessed beyond measure to announce the name of our sweet and lovely little angel 😇 TARA JAY BHANUSHALI.Never in our lives have our hearts felt this incredible amount of joy.❤️💋👏💖🌸#mybaby #newmothers @ijaybhanushali @tiktok @tiktokindia #baby #name #love thank you 🙏 to my insta family (sic)."
The couple is yet to share the first image of baby daughter Tara with fans on social media.
