Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij Share First Pic of Daughter Tara

The last few months have been very exciting for Jay Bhanushali and wife Mahhi Vij. The two actors, in August, celebrated the birth of their first child Tara.

Since then fans have been eagerly waiting for a glimpse at the little bundle of joy but the parents have kept her out of the frame. Earlier this month, Bhanushali took to Instagram to reveal that he would share a picture of Tara on his birthday.

As promised the actor shared a picture of Tara where she can be seen sleeping surrounded by apples and dressed a colorful princess-like theme. In the caption, Bhanushali refers to her as his "teddy bear" while also referring to her as his happiness.

Tara is not the first child between Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij. The couple in the past have adopted a girl and a boy. Tara marks the first biological child between the couple.

Owing to her pregnancy, Vij has been away from the television screen for a while this year. She recently made a guest appearance in the latest season of the reality series Bigg Boss 13. Prior to that, she had appeared in a reality show Kitchen Champion as a contestant alongside her hubby Bhanushali. Apart from this, Bhanushali also appeared in a web show this year titled Parchhayee. He also hosted the reality show Superstar Singer that ran from June to October.

