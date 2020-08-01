Jay Bhanushali on Khatron Ke Khiladi: Will Have to Move Into Another Flat Once Shooting Resumes

Actor Jay Bhanushali, who will be next seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made In India opened up about returning to the franchise. Jay was a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 7. The new season will be shot exclusively in India, unlike previous seasons that are shot in foreign countries. Apart from Jay, participants of the previous seasons including Nia Sharma, Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni, Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Karan Patel will participate in the show.

Jay opened up about leaving his family during the shoot and keeping them safe from Covid-19. Talking to Indian Express he said, "It does get extremely difficult. I have three kids at home and a wife, and during the lockdown, I have got so used to it that it was the toughest task to stay alone. Recently we were given a short break and I got myself tested. The reports were negative so I came back home. I think I cannot survive without all these nagging and noise around me. But once we resume shoot, I will move to another flat. It’s my way to keep them safe during the coronavirus-pandemic."

Jay is married to actress Mahhi Vij. They are parents to three children Tara, Khushi and Rajveer.

Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made in India will be hosted by Rohit Shetty. The first two episodes will be hosted by farah Khan.