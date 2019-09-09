Take the pledge to vote

Jay Bhanushali Pens Special Note for Wife Mahhi Vij on First Wedding Anniversary as Parents

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij are celebrating their 9th anniversary today, with their newborn daughter.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 9, 2019, 6:17 PM IST
New parents Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij are on cloud nine after their baby girl was born on August 21. The popular TV couple, who tied the knot on September 9, 2010, is celebrating their ninth wedding anniversary. This anniversary became even more special for them with the arrival of their child a few days back.

On this occasion, which calls for a celebration, Jay shared some unseen pictures with Mahhi from their wedding. He also wrote a special note, thanking Mahhi for all the love and happiness she has brought to his life.

He captioned the post saying, "What is the difference between mother and wife? One woman brings you into this world crying... and the other ensures you continue to do so. On the day of our wedding, I felt such a great happiness that I never imagined it would be possible to re-experience something similar, but when our baby was born I was even happier. My beloved wife, I thank you for so much for all the happiness and love you give me. I Love you and yes HAPPY 9TH ANNIVERSARY TO MY BEAUTIFUL WIFE @mahhivij #marriageanniversary #married #couple #couplesgoals #church #wife"

Mahhi too wished her husband on Instagram, sharing another pic from their wedding.

Over these nine years, this Nach Baliye winning couple has given goals in relationship, marriage and parenthood. Jay and Mahhi are living 'happily ever after' with their newborn daughter and two adopted kids, Khushi and Rajveer.

