Jay Bhanushali Recalls DID Days With Mithun Chakraborty: He Wanted to Make Tom and Jerry Kind of Bonding

Television actor and former host of reality show Dance India Dance recently shared his experience of working with veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty. Jay hosted the first season of Dance India Dance which also featured Mithun as the Grandmaster. The episodes often showed Jay and Mithun indulging in fun shenanigans on set providing comic relief to the audience.

Reminiscing about his Dance India Dance days, Jay told Pinkvilla, “I remember the first time I had met him in Kolkata at the auditions, we just had a normal ‘hello, hi.’ Then suddenly when we were shooting in Mumbai, he started pulling my leg and I was playing along with whatever he was doing.” Jay also mentioned that Mithun was caring and down to earth, and once came to him me and said, 'Jay, I am not doing this because I want to put you down, I am doing it because I want to make a Tom & Jerry kind of bonding between us.’

Jay revealed to Pinkvilla what Mithun had told him on the sets of the dance reality show how their on-screen relationship dynamics could work out. The veteran actor told Jay that some days the show host could pull his leg and some days the Grandmaster could be on top and that humorous power tussle has to be there. Jay added that Mithun had said how show judges, Geeta Kapur, Terence Lawrence, and Remo D'Souza were doing their job, and contestants were busy with their performances, so the duo will have to do something different. The television actor added that it was during this conversation years ago that he realised how focused Mithun is and how he respects the work he gets.

Jay, who recently appeared on Bigg Boss season 15 also mentioned that does try to keep in touch with the 71-year-old actor. He told Pinkvilla that whenever he gets a chance he speaks to him and he even met with the actor a while ago.

