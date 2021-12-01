Jay Bhanushali 'Regrets' Doing Bigg Boss 15, Says 'This Show Isn't Meant for Married Men'

The reality TVshow Bigg Boss season 15 has been making headlines since it began. After Simba Nagpal, it was Jay Bhanushali who was evicted from the show.Many people opined that he was very serious about his image and lost his hold on the game due to that, but he thinks he gave his best. Now, Jay has recently shared his experience about staying in the house.

As reported by E Times, Jay feels that Bigg Boss is not meant for married men like him. He added that he can do nothing inside the house except raising issues. According to him, if his wife had been inside the house, it would have been easier for him to play the game.

“This show isn’t for married men. What can we do inside the house? Mudde uthaane ke alaawa mere pass koi option nahi hai. If my wife, Mahhi (Vij), had been inside the house, it would have been easier for me to play the game. Andar TV p ar kaise dikh rahe ho wala pressure bhi hota hai,” he said.

As of now, Jay is spending time with his family. Talking about his daughter Tara, he said that he will give her all the time which he couldn’t give in the last 2 months.

Jay also shared a video compilation of the viewers’ reactions on his Instagram account and thanked them for all the love and support. “I am getting so many messages and videos post my eviction. I know many are not happy with what happened but I am happy that I was real in the show and people saw that in the show. It’s not that I was too good to be in Bigg Boss, I just feel that I was in the wrong season. What we have seen in the previous seasons and this season is very different," Jay wrote.

“I don’t regret doing Bigg Boss but I regret doing this season as the criteria of a winner is absolutely changed this year," Jay concluded his post.

