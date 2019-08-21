Jay Bhanushali Welcomes Baby Girl With Wife Mahhi Vij, Shares Her First Glimpse With Fans

Mahhi Vij and her husband Jay Bhanushali have been blessed with a baby girl. The couple welcomed their little angel on Wednesday, August 21. Mahhi and Jay, who tied knot in 2010, shared the news of the arrival of their first biological child with fans via social media.

Taking to Instagram, Jay posted an adorable picture of him kissing the tiny toes of his newborn. The post read, "The future just arrived, a brand new baby here to play.Ten little fingers ten little toes, mommy's eyes and daddy's nose.. Thank you princess for choosing us as your parents ITS A GIRL"

Mahhi posted the same picture and penned a heartfelt note for her newborn: "Twinkle twinkle little star we made a wish and here you are.thank you for choosing us as your parents.we feel complete.We are blessed with baby girl. thank u god for everything this one is special thank you. We feel blessed. My best friend is here. Meri zindagi Badal di." (sic)

The actors are already parents to two children, whom they adopted.

Jay, who is currently hosting singing reality show Superstar Singer, had earlier said: "No relationship in the world can match the sanity of a father-daughter relationship and I wish that when my wife gives birth to a baby, she is a baby girl.

"I have no preference as such and it is not that I won't like if a baby boy is born but I admire this bond and since I have had a father-son connect with my father, now when I have a child, I want a daughter so that I can experience this too."

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.