Jay Dhudhani Wants Jar of Pickles Inside Bigg Boss Marathi 3 house

The third season of Bigg Boss Marathi is in full swing, with people fighting and carrying out tasks for the entertainment of the audience. Normally, it is Bigg Boss who issues orders to housemates. However, this time, it is one of the housemates, Jay Dudhani, who was seen issuing orders to the Bigg Boss.

Jay demanded Bigg Boss to serve him a special food item. A jar of pickles, to be precise. Echoing Jay’s demands, Trupti Desai said, “If you love us, send it, send it."

In the latest promo, contestants Gayatri, Jay, Sneha, Trupti, Surekha and Meera are seen sitting and enjoying their meal. This time, Bigg Boss got generous and allowed the contestants to order whatever food item they wanted to; so every contestant got a food item of their choice delivered to them. Looking at their demands, it seems that the members are mistaking the Bigg Boss house for a restaurant!

Here’s the video which was posted on Instagram:

After all this, Jay is seen asking Bigg Boss for lassi. There’s no end to these demands it seems.

Jay Dhudhane gained fame by winning the MTV Splitsvilla’s 13th season.

Bigg Boss Marathi is loved for the new tasks and contestant dramas. A couple of days ago, host Mahesh Manjrekar played a prank on the contestants, asking them to leave the show in exchange for Rs 5 lakh.

The newest season of Big Boss Marathi started airing last month with Mahesh Manjrekar returning to host the show for the third straight time.

