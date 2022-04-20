Jay Park Reacts to 'Free Jungkook', 'JK Hostage Situation' Trends After Photo with BTS Member Goes Viral

On Tuesday, Jay Park took the BTS fans by surprise by sharing pictures with Jungkook. The singers posed together in Park’s studio for a couple of pictures and praised the Still With You singer. However, the pictures caused a sense of concern for fans. Many pointed out that Jay Park shared problematic tweets and statements about BTS in the past. Soon, fans began trending ‘Free Jungkook’ and ‘#jkhostagesituation’.

A few hours later, Park addressed those who tweeted regarding the trends with a one-line tweet. “Hope everyone keeps safe and healthy. peace and love to all humans #jkhostagesituation,” he tweeted.

hope everyone keeps safe and healthy. peace and love to all humans ❤️#jkhostagesituation — JAY BUM PARK (@JAYBUMAOM) April 19, 2022

Jungkook met Jay Park in the US when BTS travelled to the country for their Permission To Dance On Stage and Grammy performances. Sharing the pictures on Instagram and Twitter, Park had written, “Even though he’s at the top, he has a growth mindset and he’s humble. What a stud… Plus he’s good at boxing… After I met Jk I can definitely see why they get so much love. Humble, [ambitious] and talented.” Jungkook shared the post on his Instagram Stories as well. His fellow BTS member J-Hope liked the pictures as well.

Meanwhile, Jungkook returned to South Korea earlier this week. The singer and his BTS members were spotted at the airport. BTS members will now prepare for the release of their new album. The members announced the release date on the last day of the Permission to Dance concert in Las Vegas, on Saturday, surprising fans across the globe.

The announcement featured clips from BTS’ different eras, building it up to the new era that is about to arrive.

BTS announced that the album will drop on June 10, just in time for BTS’ debut anniversary.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.